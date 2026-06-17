Philippine golf takes center stage at inaugural BingoPlus ADT Open

Ahead of the four-day tournament, BingoPlus, the Asian Development Tour, and the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) completed final preparations with a Pro-Am event and a press conference attended by tournament organizers, media, players, influencers, and BingoPlus VIP members. The Pro-Am gave amateur golfers and content creators the opportunity to play alongside some of the region's top professionals.

AB Leisure Exponent Inc. President Jasper Vicencio said the tournament reflects BingoPlus' commitment to developing local golf and inspiring the next generation of athletes.

"Golf remains a niche sport in the Philippines, and that's exactly why we chose to support it," Vicencio said. "We want aspiring Filipino golfers to know that they have partners who will help them pursue their dreams all the way to the international stage."

Among the international players in the field is India's Pukhraj Singh, whose Pro-Am team emerged victorious. Singh praised the tournament's organization while acknowledging that the Tarlac heat will provide an added challenge throughout the competition.

Beyond the title and prize money, the tournament also carries higher stakes for local players, with the top two Filipino finishers earning guaranteed spots in the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine Open by the International Series scheduled for November.

Admission to the BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open is free, giving fans the opportunity to watch world-class golf while supporting the continued growth of the sport in the Philippines.