The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Saturday reported that a low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is affecting most parts of Luzon and the Visayas, bringing widespread rainfall.

"The low-pressure area is affecting most parts of Luzon and the Visayas," PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz-Galicia said during the agency's 5 p.m. weather update.

"And at present, it is bringing widespread rainfall," she added.