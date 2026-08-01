The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Saturday reported that a low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is affecting most parts of Luzon and the Visayas, bringing widespread rainfall.
"The low-pressure area is affecting most parts of Luzon and the Visayas," PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz-Galicia said during the agency's 5 p.m. weather update.
"And at present, it is bringing widespread rainfall," she added.
The LPA (LPA 07f) was last spotted 595 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, with its broad circulation causing widespread rains across much of the country.
"Based on our latest analysis, there is now a medium chance for it to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours," Galicia said, adding that the likelihood of development has increased in recent hours.
The weather bureau also reiterated that the LPA is already bringing widespread rainfall over Luzon and extending to almost the entire Visayas.
"Almost the whole Visayas is cloudy and has a high chance of scattered rains, lightning, and thunderstorms," Galicia said.
Areas expected to experience heavy rainfall include the Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon.
PAGASA also forecast possible rains over Aurora, Cagayan, Isabela, and Metro Manila in the coming hours.
The state weather bureau advised the public to continue monitoring its official weather updates as the weather disturbance remains inside the PAR.