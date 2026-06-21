Sting ops yield suspected shabu, ‘kush’

Police arrested two men and seized more than P462,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs during an anti-narcotics operation Friday, local authorities announced.
Operatives from the Caloocan City Police Station’s drug enforcement unit conducted the sting on 19 June.
The operation resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old unemployed man, classified by police as a high-value drug target, and a 34-year-old laborer, classified as a street-level suspect. Both men are residents of Barangay 36.
During the operation, officers confiscated approximately 64.97 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P441,796, and 14.76 grams of suspected marijuana kush valued at P20,664.
The total estimated value of the seized drugs is P462,460.
Investigators also recovered the buy-bust money, which consisted of a genuine P500 bill and boodle money. Police conducted the inventory, marking and documentation of the evidence at the scene in the presence of required legal witnesses.
The 24-year-old suspect faces charges of selling and possessing dangerous drugs, as well as conspiracy, under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Meantime, the 34-year-old suspect faces illegal possession charges under the same law.
The Northern Police District issued a statement following the arrests, reiterating its commitment to intensifying anti-illegal drug operations to ensure safer communities.