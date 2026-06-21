Sting ops yield suspected shabu, ‘kush’

Police arrested two men and seized more than P462,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs during an anti-narcotics operation Friday, local authorities announced.

Operatives from the Caloocan City Police Station’s drug enforcement unit conducted the sting on 19 June.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old unemployed man, classified by police as a high-value drug target, and a 34-year-old laborer, classified as a street-level suspect. Both men are residents of Barangay 36.