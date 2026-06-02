Two drug suspects arrested, over P617,000 worth of suspected shabu seized in Pangasinan buy-bust operations

Authorities arrested a 31-year-old married painter from Barangay Abanon, San Carlos City during the operation.

Seized from the suspect were four sachets containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 31 grams with an estimated SDP of P210,800. Police recovered one sachet containing about 0.2 gram of suspected shabu believed to be the sold item, while three additional sachets weighing approximately 30.8 grams were confiscated from his possession.

Also recovered were a boodle P1,000 bill, a genuine P500 bill used as marked money, an Oppo cellular phone, a black belt bag, and a black Honda TMX 125 motorcycle.

Police said the marking and inventory of the confiscated evidence were conducted at the place of arrest in the presence of the suspect and the required witnesses.

In a separate operation at around 6:20 a.m. on 1 June, operatives of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 1 (SOU1), together with personnel from the Malasiqui Municipal Police Station and other law enforcement units, arrested a 68-year-old tricycle driver listed as a high-value individual (HVI) in Purok 2, Barangay Bolaoit, Malasiqui.

The suspect, a resident of Dasmariñas, Cavite, was apprehended during a buy-bust operation conducted in coordination with PDEA Pangasinan.

Confiscated from the suspect were two sachets containing approximately 60 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated SDP of P408,000. The recovered illegal drugs included a 10-gram sachet allegedly sold to an undercover operative and a 50-gram sachet found in the suspect’s possession.

Authorities also seized buy-bust money consisting of one genuine P1,000 bill placed on top of 44 pieces of counterfeit P1,000 bills amounting to P45,000, a brown leather sling bag, six assorted Philippine peso bills totaling P600, a senior citizen ID, a Vivo cellular phone, and a brown leather wallet.

Police said the inventory and marking of evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspect, two elected public officials, and a media representative. Two alternative recording devices (ARDs) were also utilized during the operation.

The arrested suspect was brought to the Lingayen Municipal Police Station for temporary custody, while the seized drug evidence was turned over to the Lingayen Forensic Unit 1 for laboratory examination. The non-drug evidence remains under the custody of the case investigator.

Both suspects are expected to face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, or Republic Act 9165.