P665K shabu haul snares 3

The operation resulted in the arrest of a 52-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, and a 25-year-old woman, all residents of Barangay 176.

Authorities confiscated five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

Police said the seized illegal drugs weighed approximately 97.8 grams and had an estimated street value of P665,040.

The arrested suspects are facing charges for violations of Sections 5, 11 and 26, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Northern Police District said the operation forms part of its intensified campaign against illegal drugs under its Responsive and Dynamic Law Enforcement and Public Safety Services program.

Police officials said the confiscation of more than P665,000 worth of suspected shabu highlights the district’s continuing anti-criminality efforts and strengthened operational readiness.

The Northern Police District reiterated its commitment to sustaining anti-illegal drug operations as part of efforts to maintain peace, order and public safety in communities under its jurisdiction.