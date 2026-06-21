Housing program among Marcos administration's top gainers in SWS survey

Results of the First Quarter 2026 SWS National Survey showed that satisfaction with the administration's housing programs for the poor rose seven points to a "good" net satisfaction rating of +45 from +38 in November 2025.

The improvement came amid the continued implementation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program led by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling welcomed the results, saying they reflect the government's ongoing efforts to make housing more accessible and affordable for Filipino families.

"We welcome the positive feedback from our fellow Filipinos. This motivates us more to continue improving our programs to accelerate the delivery of housing units across the country in compliance with the instruction of President Marcos Jr.," Aliling said.

Since assuming office in May 2025, Aliling has expanded the government's flagship housing initiative beyond its original vertical housing model by incorporating rental housing, horizontal housing developments, the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program, and Presidential Proclamations.

The improved rating comes as the Expanded 4PH Program continues to gain recognition from various sectors.

On Friday, the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor conferred the Bayani ng Urban Poor Award 2026 on Aliling for his contributions to advancing the welfare of urban poor communities and promoting sustainable human settlements.

Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo also recently described the Marcos administration's housing initiative as an "aggressive" program for homeless and underserved families, citing gains from projects implemented under DHSUD.

Aliling said the department remains committed to accelerating housing delivery nationwide in line with President Marcos' directive to provide safe, decent, and affordable homes for more Filipinos.