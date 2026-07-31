As an alternative remedy, the petition also asks the Supreme Court to allow Ladlad to post bail, citing previous rulings involving former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile, former presidential chief of staff Jessica "Gigi" Reyes, and former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

Fides Lim, Ladlad's wife and spokesperson of KAPATID, said the petition was filed on humanitarian grounds as her husband's health continues to deteriorate while in detention.

"Unlike those jailed for corruption, Vic is a genuine political prisoner, a lifelong activist who has devoted himself entirely to the country and its people," Lim said.

Ladlad has been detained since 2018 on firearms charges. According to the petition, he has suffered from Asthma-COPD Overlap Syndrome in acute exacerbation, COVID-19, pneumonia, tuberculosis, and severe hearing loss while in state custody.

The petition argues that his prolonged detention has violated his constitutional rights, including due process, equal protection, the presumption of innocence, and the right to the speedy disposition of cases.

It also contends that his continued detention constitutes an unconstitutional restraint on liberty and asks the High Court to order his immediate release through a writ of habeas corpus.

Ladlad has faced several criminal prosecutions since the martial law period, all of which, the petition said, ended in acquittal or dismissal.

The petition likewise questions the pace of the ongoing proceedings, alleging repeated delays in the presentation of prosecution witnesses and evidence that have prolonged the trial.

Lim appealed to the Supreme Court to grant humanitarian relief, saying her husband requires immediate medical treatment outside detention.

She urged the High Court to uphold equal protection under the law, end what she described as a cycle of persecution, and allow Ladlad to return home to receive the care and dignity he deserves.