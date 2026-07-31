"We will go where the investigation will lead us with the evidence from the investigation," Dato said when asked whether authorities were looking into a possible link between the two incidents.

He said it remains too early to conclude whether the explosion outside the DOJ compound and the IED recovered near the Senate were connected or whether either incident was carried out for a specific purpose.

"Whether there is a connection or for whatever purpose the act was done, we don't know yet," he said.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause and nature of the explosion that occurred outside the DOJ compound shortly after midnight on 27 July.

Dato assured the public that the DOJ complex remains secure following a security sweep conducted by the Philippine National Police within 24 hours after the blast.

"The cause of the explosion and the nature of the explosion are still under investigation, but the whole DOJ compound is secured and continues to remain secured," he said.

Investigators thoroughly inspected the area to ensure it was safe for DOJ personnel and the public.

Despite the incident, Dato said the explosion would not disrupt the department's operations.

"The public can be assured the department will continue to do its work without fear of any interruption or influence from incidents like that," he said.

The explosion occurred at 12:17 a.m. on 27 July outside the DOJ compound along Padre Faura Street in Ermita, Manila. Authorities believe it was caused by an improvised explosive device. No injuries were reported.

Hours later, on the morning of the President's State of the Nation Address, authorities recovered components of a suspected IED near the Senate complex.

Investigators have yet to determine whether the two incidents are related.