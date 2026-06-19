Leni commends Marcos housing push

Speaking during the Naga City Housing and Development Milestone Ceremony, Robredo thanked the Marcos administration and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) for backing key housing projects in the city, including the groundbreaking of Naga’s first rental housing development, a housing initiative for government employees, and funding support for community mortgage beneficiaries.

“We thank the national government. This is part of President Bongbong Marcos’ administration program that is truly aggressive in providing housing for those without homes. For a very long time, we have not seen the national government this aggressive when it comes to housing,” Robredo said.

The mayor also recalled that housing programs previously struggled with limited funding, but noted that government resources are now being fully utilized to expand access to shelter. She said the accelerated pace of housing development reflects stronger support from the national government.

Robredo likewise commended DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling for speeding up project implementation and expanding housing opportunities for Filipinos.

“To Sec. Ping, we salute your leadership. Sec. Ping works quietly and remains very humble. We truly admire your leadership. I once served in HUDCC myself, and what you have accomplished as head of DHSUD is something I was not able to achieve when I led HUDCC. You have accelerated the delivery of decent homes to our people. That is not an easy task, but you were able to do it,” Robredo said.

“We hope you remain in your position for a long time. We will forever be grateful for your leadership,” she added.

For his part, Aliling said the DHSUD will continue expanding the reach of the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program to ensure more families benefit from the administration’s housing agenda.

“Under President Marcos Jr.’s directive to accelerate housing projects, these are the results of the continued implementation of policies and the faster, cleaner and more compassionate execution of the Expanded 4PH Program for Filipinos who do not yet have homes of their own,” Aliling said.