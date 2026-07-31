BI operatives found nine foreign nationals allegedly engaged in illegal online gambling activities inside the units.

Those arrested were eight Chinese nationals, all in their late 20s to early 30s, and a 33-year-old Vietnamese national.

Initial verification showed that one of the Chinese nationals had overstayed after his visa expired, while four others had no recorded arrival in the BI database, indicating they may have entered the country illegally.

All nine also failed to present valid passports or immigration documents during the operation.

"The Bureau remains relentless in identifying and removing foreign nationals who violate our immigration laws and exploit the country for unlawful activities," Viado said.

"Through intelligence-driven operations and close coordination with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to protect the integrity of our borders and ensure that those who abuse our hospitality are held accountable," he added.

The arrested foreign nationals were transferred to the BI Warden Facility, where they will remain while undergoing deportation proceedings for alleged violations of Philippine immigration laws.