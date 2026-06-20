PCUP names DHSUD chief 'Bayani ng Urban Poor' for housing initiatives

In a letter dated 19 June, PCUP Chairperson Undersecretary Michelle Anne Gonzales commended Aliling for his leadership in promoting sustainable human settlements and improving the lives of Filipino families.

"On behalf of the Commission, please accept our highest commendation and deepest appreciation for your exemplary leadership and invaluable contributions to the promotion of sustainable human settlements, the empowerment of communities, and the advancement of inclusive development," Gonzales said.

She added that Aliling's dedication to public service has enabled countless urban poor families to gain access to secure housing, improved socio-economic opportunities, and a more stable future.

The PCUP also cited Aliling's efforts in reviving and enhancing the Community Mortgage Program, now known as the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP), and the distribution of Certificates of Eligibility for lots covered by presidential proclamations under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

"The Commission particularly recognizes your effective and decisive contributions toward advancing the housing needs of the urban poor sector and advancing the objectives of the ALPAS Komunidad Project," Gonzales said.

Since assuming office in May last year, Aliling has ordered the revival and expansion of the people-centered housing program and accelerated the distribution of Certificates of Eligibility as part of the expanded 4PH initiative.

According to DHSUD, at least 45 ECMP sites nationwide have already been approved, with the distribution of cash assistance for lot acquisition now underway.

The Bayani ng Urban Poor Award serves as PCUP's institutional recognition for individuals whose leadership and commitment have significantly advanced the welfare of urban poor communities while strengthening the whole-of-nation approach embodied in the five pillars of the ALPAS Komunidad Project.