Globe brings Star Wars experience to Cabanatuan students

Beyond the cinematic experience, attendees were introduced to the Globe Student Program, which offers access to internships, scholarships, volunteer opportunities, artificial intelligence hackathons, content creation initiatives and other activities designed to help students develop their skills and contribute to their communities.

Raymond Mancilla, Globe area business head, said the event was intended to celebrate students' shared interests while creating meaningful experiences that recognize their passions and potential.

The Cabanatuan event formed part of a broader series of student-focused engagements conducted by Globe and Disney in several cities, including Quezon City, Cagayan de Oro and Davao. The initiative reached thousands of young Filipinos through activities centered on themes of courage, purpose and belonging.

Globe said it continues to expand programs that support learning, leadership and digital inclusion, providing students with platforms and opportunities to pursue their ambitions and become active contributors in their communities.

The company said the Globe Student Program remains one of its key initiatives aimed at helping young Filipinos discover their potential and prepare for future opportunities beyond the classroom.