‘Star Wars Most Wanted’ lands at SM North EDSA

Mallgoers can explore immersive setups inspired by beloved characters and scenes from the franchise, including themed backdrops, speeder bike photo opportunities, and an AT-ST-inspired display.

Collectors and enthusiasts can also purchase limited-edition merchandise and collectibles from participating retailers such as Disney Store by SM, Filbars, Geek PH, Miniso, The SM Store, and Toy Kingdom.

The event will also feature appearances by Star Wars cosplayers on 16 to 17 May and 23 to 24 May, along with fan gatherings and lightsaber choreography tutorials.

The pop-up event also builds anticipation for the upcoming theatrical release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, which opens exclusively in cinemas on 20 May. The film follows Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and Grogu on a new mission in a galaxy rebuilding after the fall of the Empire.

Directed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver, the film is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music by Ludwig Göransson.