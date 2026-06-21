DOJ, DAP partner to strengthen prosecutors' leadership, ethics training

The collaboration was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on 10 June 2026 at Dusit Thani Manila in Makati City.

Justice Secretary Frederick A. Vida signed the agreement on behalf of the DOJ, while DAP Senior Vice President and Graduate School of Public Management Dean Dr. Lizan E. Perante-Calina represented the academy.

Under the agreement, DAP will design and facilitate a comprehensive training program for members of the DOJ-National Prosecution Service (NPS).

The program, themed "Strategic Foresight: Leading the National Prosecution Service into the Future," will focus on leadership development, management, organizational efficiency, ethics, and futures thinking.

The initiative seeks to equip prosecutors with the skills needed to address emerging challenges in the justice sector while promoting integrity and professionalism in public service.

It also aims to help build a future-ready prosecution service anchored on the "5Rs" framework: Rethink, Reframe, Retool, Reskill, and Reenergize.

Perante-Calina said the agreement reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to strengthen public sector organizations by investing in the development of public servants.

"The signing of the MOU represents more than a formal agreement between our institutions; it signifies a shared commitment to strengthening public sector institutions and investing in the people who carry our vital work of public service," she said.

Vida, meanwhile, underscored the importance of enhancing both institutional and human resource capabilities within the National Prosecution Service.

"Through this partnership, we seek to further strengthen the institutional and human resource capabilities of the National Prosecution Service through collaborative programs, specialized training initiatives, leadership development, research, and organizational innovation," he said.

The DOJ said the partnership forms part of its continuing efforts to promote ethical governance, leadership excellence, and organizational innovation within the country's prosecution service.