DoJ, IJM unify training vs online child exploitation

Organizers said the unified approach aims to improve coordination across agencies handling cases from investigation to prosecution, while reducing duplication and maximizing resources.

Justice Secretary Frederick A. Vida, in a keynote message delivered by Undersecretary Garney Candelaria, emphasized the need for justice personnel who are both skilled and committed.

“Ang kailangan natin ngayon ay hindi lamang trained personnel. Ang kailangan natin ay trusted frontliners of justice — people who understand the law, who understand trauma, who understand technology, and who understand that every delay has a human cost,” Vida said.

Barbara Mae Flores, officer-in-charge executive director of the NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM Secretariat, underscored the importance of collaboration.