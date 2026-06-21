BAIC adds Gateway

Timothy Sytin, BAIC Philippines brand head, said the new locations follow demand from customers who want to see the brand up close.

“Gateway Group coming on board tells us the demand is real, and we’d rather grow where people are already asking for us than get ahead of ourselves,” Sytin said.

“Each new location is one more place a Filipino can get to know BAIC up close, and that’s what keeps this moving.”

The partnership also comes as BAIC Philippines continues to push its hybrid and electrified models.

Its new energy lineup includes the B30e Dune Hybrid, B40e Trailmaster rEV, B60 Beaumont Diesel Hybrid and B60e Beaumont rEV.

BAIC Philippines said the expansion supports its plan to bring more new-energy SUVs to the local market while improving access to sales and aftersales services.

Executives from both sides attended the signing. They included Timothy Sytin, brand head of BAIC Philippines; Kenneth Sytin, vice chairman of UAAGI; Markane Goho, chairman and chief executive officer of MG Gateway Mantrade Corp.; and Alvin Lu, general manager of MG Gateway Mantrade Corp.