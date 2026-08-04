The Department of Energy (DOE) is betting that better data will lead to bigger energy discoveries as it awarded the first contract under its flagship Philippine Gradiometry and Seismic Survey Project (PGSSP) to Metatek to reduce exploration uncertainty and accelerate investment in indigenous energy resources.

The DOE said Tuesday the contract covers Year 1 of Phase 1 of the four-year project, with Metatek set to acquire, process, and interpret airborne gradiometry data across about 40,000 square kilometers of the Agusan-Davao Basin and Davao Gulf.

The PGSSP, which will run from this year until 2029, is the government's largest effort to build a modern geophysical database for underexplored sedimentary basins.