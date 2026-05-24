AIC opens Quezon Avenue hub

BAIC Philippines has opened its new Quezon Avenue showroom through Wheels Inc., adding another Metro Manila site to its growing dealer network.

The new dealership is located at 602 Quezon Avenue, corner Tuayan Street in Quezon City, a busy stretch that connects commercial, residential and lifestyle areas. The site gives BAIC a stronger presence in one of Metro Manila’s key automotive corridors.

The opening gathered executives from UAAGI Auto Group and Wheels Inc. The Wheels Inc. team was led by chairman Gordon Teng, along with heads from sales, service, parts, customer care and customer relationship management.

BAIC Quezon Avenue carries the brand’s current range of SUVs and electrified vehicles. The lineup includes the BAIC B30e Dune, BAIC B40e Pro Trailmaster rEV, BAIC B40 Pro Trailmaster and BAIC B60e Beaumont.

Timothy Sytin, BAIC brand head, said the partnership with Wheels Inc. gives the brand a stronger base in Quezon City.

“The Wheels Group is one of the most prominent and respected dealer operating groups in the country. For years, your name has been associated with excellence, with professionalism, and with a standard of business conduct that few can match,” Sytin said.