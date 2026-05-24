AIC opens Quezon Avenue hub

BAIC Philippines has opened its new Quezon Avenue showroom through Wheels Inc., adding another Metro Manila site to its growing dealer network.
The new dealership is located at 602 Quezon Avenue, corner Tuayan Street in Quezon City, a busy stretch that connects commercial, residential and lifestyle areas. The site gives BAIC a stronger presence in one of Metro Manila’s key automotive corridors.
The opening gathered executives from UAAGI Auto Group and Wheels Inc. The Wheels Inc. team was led by chairman Gordon Teng, along with heads from sales, service, parts, customer care and customer relationship management.
BAIC Quezon Avenue carries the brand’s current range of SUVs and electrified vehicles. The lineup includes the BAIC B30e Dune, BAIC B40e Pro Trailmaster rEV, BAIC B40 Pro Trailmaster and BAIC B60e Beaumont.
Timothy Sytin, BAIC brand head, said the partnership with Wheels Inc. gives the brand a stronger base in Quezon City.
“The Wheels Group is one of the most prominent and respected dealer operating groups in the country. For years, your name has been associated with excellence, with professionalism, and with a standard of business conduct that few can match,” Sytin said.
He said Wheels Inc.’s investment in BAIC gives the brand added confidence as it grows in the local market.
“So when a group of your stature chooses to invest in BAIC and to bring our brand to Quezon Avenue, it sends a powerful message to the market, and an even more meaningful one to us. It tells us that we are building something worth believing in,” he said.
Sytin also thanked the Teng family for the partnership and said both groups share similar values in business and customer service.
BAIC said its new energy SUV lineup is already on local roads and built for Philippine driving conditions.
“The Philippine market is entering a defining era. New energy vehicles are no longer a general idea. They are here, they are gaining ground, and Filipino drivers are embracing them with growing enthusiasm,” Sytin said.
BAIC’s wider local lineup includes the B30e Dune Hybrid Off-Roader, B40 Pro TrailMaster, B40e Trailmaster rEV, B40 Ragnar diesel SUV, B60 Beaumont diesel hybrid full-size SUV, B60e Beaumont rEV electrified SUV, B80 Wagon luxury SUV and X55 Verve subcompact sport crossover.