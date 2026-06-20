Unofficial dad’s triumphs, trials

There’s still grief. There are still court hearings. There’s still the fact that his real father drops in only occasionally. But this isn’t about that. This story is not about absence. This story is about presence.

This is about what happens when a boy needs someone to look up to, someone to guide him, protect him, and prepare him for life.

That someone became me.

There’s this 12-year-old kid, full of life and potential. The world is at his feet, and all he really needs is someone who will show up every day and be by his side. That’s what I try to do. And thankfully, I had a father who taught me how.

Prepped for responsibilities

My dad prepared me for this, even if none of us saw it coming. When I was growing up, he was the first to rise every morning. Up at 4 a.m., preparing breakfast, waking me up, driving me to school. Then picking me up without fail. Every single day. Without ever asking for thanks.

And now I find myself doing the same thing — waking up early, juggling responsibilities, going to work. Quietly grinding through the day to make sure someone else is okay. And surprisingly, thankfully, it’s not anything new to me. My dad taught me how to do this long before I had to.

My nephew wouldn’t have to see the hard parts, just like I didn’t, because my dad taught me how to work and how to smile while doing it.

He was the kind of man who laughed everything off — always cracking jokes, always trying to lighten the mood, working silently in the background to provide for all of us. That combination of joy and duty — he balanced it like it was second nature.

He taught me how to be that kind of man. How to show up with a smile, even on the days when it’s hard. How to be the jolly one for my nephew, so he doesn’t have to worry about the weight I’m carrying. That’s love. That’s fatherhood. That’s a man.

He never hit us. Never shouted. Never belittled. He was gentle, patient and kind. And he gave up so much of himself — his time, energy, comfort — without ever making a big deal of it. I don’t think he realizes just how much we saw. How much do we know? How much we appreciate it.

And if he’s reading this, I hope he finally understands: we know. We know what you’ve done for us. We know how far your sacrifices went. We wouldn’t be here if you hadn’t been there.

Living what Dad means

Now, as my nephew grows and I try to become the man he can rely on, I see my dad in everything that I do. In the discipline, in the humor, in the sacrifices. He may not have sat me down and explained what being a father means — because he lived it. And I learned.

At just 24, I didn’t expect to be raising a kid. But thanks to him, I was ready. I don’t mind the early mornings and tired nights. I don’t mind the pressure or responsibility. Because he never did. And now, neither do I.

This Father’s Day, I’m celebrating the man who showed me how to carry the weight of a family with grace, humor, and quiet strength.

Thank you, Dad. Because of you, your grandson has someone to call “Tito” who’s trying to be just as great a father as you were to me.