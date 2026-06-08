Fatherhood’s greatest blessing

I have been blessed with three wonderful children: Paco, now 31; Gia, 27, and Alex, 22. Looking at them today, it is hard to believe how quickly time has passed. It seems like only yesterday I was attending school programs, frequenting hospitals, with my wife Lyn helping with their homework, driving them to school and activities, and worrying about their future.

Fatherhood is described as a responsibility, and rightly so. A father is expected to provide for his family, guide his children, and be a source of strength. There were times when balancing work and family was not easy. There were deadlines to meet, bills to pay, and important decisions to make. Like many parents, I sometimes wondered if I was doing enough or making the right choices.

But the challenges of fatherhood are far outweighed by its rewards.

Nothing compares to seeing your children grow into responsible, compassionate, and independent adults. The joy comes not only from their achievements but also from the values they carry and the kind of people they have become. Their every accomplishment is a victory shared by the entire family.

I have learned that children do not need perfect fathers. What they need are fathers who are present — who listen, encourage, and love unconditionally. The small moments often become the most meaningful memories: family dinners, vacations, simple conversations, the laughter shared on ordinary days.

But as the years pass, the relationship between father and child evolves. The children who once depended on you begin making their own decisions and pursuing their own dreams. They become adults with lives of their own. While this can be bittersweet, it is also a source of immense pride. A father’s ultimate goal is not to keep his children close forever but to prepare them to stand confidently on their own, most especially when we leave this world.

This Father’s Day, I celebrate not only my own journey as a father but also the countless fathers who quietly sacrifice for their families every day, including single moms who work hard for their children. Many work long hours, endure hardships, and set aside personal wants and ambitions so their children may have better lives and opportunities.

To Paco, Gia, and Alex, thank you for the joy, love, and purpose you have brought into my life. You have taught me as much as I have tried to teach you. Being your father has been one of life’s greatest honors.

At the end of the day, success is not measured by titles, wealth, or accomplishments. For me, one of the truest measures of a life well-lived is having children you love deeply and who love you just as deeply in return.