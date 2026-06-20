Philippines lands in Top 5 Muslim-friendly destinations in GMTI 2026

The latest GMTI report also placed the Philippines among the Top 10 destinations globally in the Communications category, while Mindanao was named the Most Promising Muslim-Friendly Region among non-OIC destinations.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay highlighted the recognition during the opening of SALAAM: The Halal Tourism and Trade Expo Philippines 2026, saying Muslim-friendly tourism is a key component of the government's strategy to drive economic growth, attract investments and promote inclusive development.

"The Halal economy extends far beyond food certification. It encompasses tourism, hospitality, manufacturing, logistics, retail, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and financial services that collectively serve nearly two billion consumers worldwide," Angara-Mathay said.

"Halal tourism is not a niche or side market but a growing global economy that we are now engaging more deliberately. It connects tourism to agriculture, hospitality to manufacturing, and local communities to global markets," she added.

The DOT reported significant growth in the country's Muslim-friendly tourism infrastructure, with approximately 70 Halal-certified accommodation establishments nationwide as of 2026, up from just 17 in 2024. More properties are currently undergoing certification and inspection.

The agency said tourism establishments are increasingly adopting Halal-compliant food preparation systems, prayer facilities, culturally sensitive services and specialized staff training to better serve Muslim travelers.

Angara-Mathay cited initiatives such as Megaworld Hotels and Resorts' Marhaba Boracay, its dedicated Muslim-friendly beach cove, as an example of how Muslim-friendly tourism is becoming part of mainstream hospitality offerings.

The tourism chief also emphasized the importance of regional cooperation through the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA), noting the longstanding cultural and trade ties among communities in Mindanao, Sulu, Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia.

She said the Philippines aims to strengthen cooperation on Halal standards, certification and capacity-building to support a more integrated regional Halal economy and a seamless travel experience across Southeast Asia.

Now in its third year, SALAAM Expo serves as the DOT's flagship platform for promoting Halal and Muslim-friendly tourism, bringing together tourism, trade, investment and cultural stakeholders. The event runs until 21 June at the Upper Ground Floor of Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City.