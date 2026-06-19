80% of Muslim travelers use AI

Mastercard and CrescentRating said destinations are increasingly being evaluated not only on the availability of Muslim-friendly services but also on their digital visibility and accessibility through AI-driven platforms. Destinations that fail to make information machine-readable and digitally accessible risk being overlooked by travelers using AI-based recommendation systems.

The report also highlighted changing travel patterns amid global uncertainty. Rising fuel costs, geopolitical tensions, airspace disruptions and security concerns are prompting more travelers to choose destinations closer to home, favoring regional travel corridors over long-haul trips.

For Asian Muslim travelers, Southeast Asia has emerged as one of the most attractive travel corridors due to its proximity to major source markets, strong air connectivity, established Halal ecosystems and diverse cultural offerings.

The Philippines gained recognition in this year's GMTI Awards, with Mindanao being named the Most Promising Muslim-friendly Region among non-Organization of Islamic Cooperation destinations. The recognition reflects growing efforts to develop Muslim-friendly tourism offerings beyond traditional tourism hubs.