Salaam Expo Philippines

(June 19 2026) Department of Tourism Usec. Maria Victoria Jasmin, Quezon City Councilor Wency Lagumbay and Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines His Excellency Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino led the opening ceremony of the Salaam 2026, the 3rd Halal Tourism and Trade Expo Philippines, runs from June 19–21, 2026, held at Level 3, Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City, Quezon City on Friday 19 2026, the event showcases Muslim-friendly travel, local Halal products, and cultural exchanges. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (June 19 2026) Department of Tourism Usec. Maria Victoria Jasmin, Quezon City Councilor Wency Lagumbay and Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines His Excellency Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino led the opening ceremony of the Salaam 2026, the 3rd Halal Tourism and Trade Expo Philippines, runs from June 19–21, 2026, held at Level 3, Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City, Quezon City on Friday 19 2026, the event showcases Muslim-friendly travel, local Halal products, and cultural exchanges. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR