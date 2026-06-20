Lotlot De Leon breaks down over Nora Aunor estate controversy

During a media conference for the upcoming film 40 Days, Lotlot admitted she was deeply hurt by the issue that surfaced after Aunor's passing.

“We don't understand why,” she said, struggling to hold back tears.

The actress stressed that neither she nor her siblings have any intention of claiming or contesting any part of Aunor's estate.

“Again, sa kanya na lahat. Wala akong hinihingi, wala kaming hinihingi. Wala akong inaagaw. Walang inaagaw si Matet,” she said.

Lotlot emphasized that the most valuable gift she received was not money or property but the privilege of being raised by the woman she called her mother.

“He can have it all kasi para sa akin, sapat nang natawag kong mommy si Nora Aunor,” she said.

“Sapat na napalaki ako ng isang superstar. Sapat na nabigyan niya ako ng pangalan ni Mommy. He can have it all!”

As the discussion continued, the actress broke down while defending her family and the sacrifices she had made for her siblings.

“Galit na galit ako. Buong buhay ko sinakripisyo ko para sa mga kapatid ko tapos sisirain mo lang,” she said through tears.

Lotlot maintained that she and her siblings have never been focused on wealth or possessions, but on preserving the memories and bond they shared with their late mother.

Nora Aunor, one of the most influential figures in Philippine entertainment, passed away in April 2025 at the age of 71. Since then, discussions surrounding her estate and legacy have drawn public attention.

Despite the controversy, Lotlot insisted that the greatest inheritance left by the National Artist is the love, guidance, and identity she received as Nora Aunor's daughter—something she believes can never be measured by money or property.