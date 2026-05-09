Matet de Leon on family rift after Nora Aunor’s passing

“Hindi ko po masabing away. But misunderstanding po,” Matet explained.

Fans previously noticed that Matet, Lotlot, and Kenneth were absent from the memorial event held at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, which was organized by Ian and attended by Nora’s supporters. Instead, the siblings chose to hold a quieter and more intimate tribute for their late mother.

According to Matet, Ian did reach out to invite them before the event, but emotionally, they were still not ready to face the public.

“Ang reason po namin is hindi po kami handang humarap sa mga tao,” she shared. “Because of what happened last year, it was very, very painful for us.”

The actress admitted that revisiting the memories surrounding Nora’s passing remained deeply emotional for their family.

“We were not ready at all to face the fans. Hindi po kami handa na humarap sa mga tao,” she added.

Matet also addressed questions regarding the Nora Aunor Foundation and Nora Aunor Enterprise, organizations reportedly established under Ian’s management. She clarified that she and Lotlot had no participation in the entities.

“Hindi po kami kasama. Nalaman na lang po namin about ’yung dalawa sa social media,” she said.

When asked about Ian’s previous statement describing himself as Nora’s sole legal heir, Matet acknowledged that there was no dispute regarding the matter.

“Totoo naman po eh. Wala naman pong pagdududa doon,” she said. “Kahit nga hindi niya nasabihin eh understandable. Alam na po ng lahat ’yan.”

The actress also became emotional while discussing a viral social media post she previously shared featuring herself with Lotlot, Kenneth, and Kiko, captioned about being “adopted children without inheritance.” Matet clarified that the post was never intended as an attack against Ian, but rather a response to hurtful comments from bashers online.

“Parang kumulo ako na as if we’re not grateful. We’re grateful,” she explained. “I’m here, talking with you Tito Boy because of my mom. I’m Matet because of my mother.”

Holding back tears, Matet appealed for compassion and respect as their family continues to grieve.

“Please respect us — not just me but my brothers, too,” she said, recalling painful insults directed toward their family online. “Hindi po namin iniisip ’yang mana na ’yan and wala kaming hinihingi at wala kaming kini-claim.”

Despite the misunderstandings and public scrutiny, Matet emphasized that what matters most to them now is remembering Nora not as a source of conflict, but as the beloved mother and legendary artist who shaped all their lives.