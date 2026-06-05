World Class Excellence Japan Awards to honor Nora Aunor's legacy

Accepting the distinction on her behalf will be her son, Ian de Leon , who will represent the family during the milestone celebration. The tribute serves as a fitting recognition of Aunor’s remarkable career, which transformed the landscape of Philippine cinema and established her as one of the nation’s most revered cultural figures.

The posthumous recognition of Aunor forms part of a larger celebration marking the 10th anniversary of the World Class Excellence Japan Awards, an organization that has spent a decade honoring excellence, leadership, innovation, and service across various sectors.

Founded by Emma Cordero , the awards program has evolved into an internationally recognized platform that acknowledges individuals and institutions whose achievements have created meaningful impact in society. Over the years, it has highlighted stories of success from the fields of business, government, media, arts, entrepreneurship, and public service.

This year’s roster of honorees reflects a diverse spectrum of accomplishments. Among those being recognized are the late Pilita Corrales , who will receive a posthumous lifetime achievement award; broadcaster and public servant Ben Tulfo ; public attorney Persida Acosta ; Daniel Fernando ; and entrepreneur and public servant Sam Verzosa .

Also joining this year’s distinguished list are singer and philanthropist Imelda Papin , tourism advocate Maffi Papin , acclaimed actresses Rio Locsin and Angel Aquino , award-winning actor Mon Confiado , and several achievers from the fields of business, entrepreneurship, and pageantry.

Beyond honoring excellence, the event also carries a charitable mission. Proceeds and support from the celebration will benefit the Voice of the Angels Foundation , an organization dedicated to helping deserving students pursue their education through scholarship programs and educational assistance.

As the World Class Excellence Japan Awards enters its second decade, the organization continues its commitment to recognizing individuals whose achievements inspire others and contribute to nation-building. This year’s anniversary celebration promises not only a night of recognition but also a tribute to lives and legacies that continue to leave a lasting mark on society—none more fitting than that of Nora Aunor, whose artistry remains woven into the history of Philippine culture.