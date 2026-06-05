World Class Excellence Japan Awards to honor Nora Aunor's legacy

The enduring influence of Philippine cinema icon will once again take center stage as her legacy is celebrated at the 10th World Class Excellence Japan Awards on June 18 at the Heritage Hotel Manila.
In one of the evening’s most anticipated moments, the late National Artist will be honored posthumously with the 2026 World-Class Icon of Philippine Cinema and Performing Arts Award, recognizing her immeasurable contributions to the country’s entertainment industry and her lasting impact on generations of Filipino artists and audiences.
Accepting the distinction on her behalf will be her son, , who will represent the family during the milestone celebration. The tribute serves as a fitting recognition of Aunor’s remarkable career, which transformed the landscape of Philippine cinema and established her as one of the nation’s most revered cultural figures.
The posthumous recognition of Aunor forms part of a larger celebration marking the 10th anniversary of the World Class Excellence Japan Awards, an organization that has spent a decade honoring excellence, leadership, innovation, and service across various sectors.
Founded by , the awards program has evolved into an internationally recognized platform that acknowledges individuals and institutions whose achievements have created meaningful impact in society. Over the years, it has highlighted stories of success from the fields of business, government, media, arts, entrepreneurship, and public service.
This year’s roster of honorees reflects a diverse spectrum of accomplishments. Among those being recognized are the late , who will receive a posthumous lifetime achievement award; broadcaster and public servant ; public attorney ; ; and entrepreneur and public servant .
Also joining this year’s distinguished list are singer and philanthropist , tourism advocate , acclaimed actresses and , award-winning actor , and several achievers from the fields of business, entrepreneurship, and pageantry.
Beyond honoring excellence, the event also carries a charitable mission. Proceeds and support from the celebration will benefit the , an organization dedicated to helping deserving students pursue their education through scholarship programs and educational assistance.
As the World Class Excellence Japan Awards enters its second decade, the organization continues its commitment to recognizing individuals whose achievements inspire others and contribute to nation-building. This year’s anniversary celebration promises not only a night of recognition but also a tribute to lives and legacies that continue to leave a lasting mark on society—none more fitting than that of Nora Aunor, whose artistry remains woven into the history of Philippine culture.