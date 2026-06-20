Dating apps cited as factor in Baguio HIV cases

During a recent consultation at the City Council, representatives from the City Health and Services Office (CHSO) and the Department of Health (DOH)-Cordillera said the growing use of digital platforms among young adults has made it easier to connect with sexual partners, increasing exposure risks when protective measures are not practiced.

Authorities emphasized that sexual contact remains the primary mode of HIV transmission in the city, particularly among men who have sex with men and individuals with both male-to-male and male-to-female sexual partnerships.

Dr. Clement Bilalat of the CHSO reported that Baguio City has recorded 800 HIV cases, with 70 percent involving local residents and 30 percent involving individuals from outside the city.

Men account for 94 percent of the cases, with the highest number of infections recorded among individuals aged 25 to 34, followed by those aged 15 to 24.

Bilalat noted that an HIV diagnosis does not indicate when a person was infected, as the virus can remain asymptomatic for three to five years.

DOH-Cordillera HIV Program Coordinator Darwin Babon cited a 2022 epidemiological study showing that many local infections were linked to casual encounters initiated through online platforms where participants engaged in unprotected sex.

He clarified that dating applications do not cause HIV but have simplified access to potential sexual partners in urban centers such as Baguio City and La Trinidad, Benguet, particularly among younger populations.

Babon added that targeted testing efforts conducted through online outreach strategies have produced higher reactivity rates in these areas.

Baguio City currently accounts for about 56.3 percent of all recorded HIV cases in the Cordillera region.

Health authorities said the high percentage reflects the city's aggressive testing and detection strategies compared with other local government units rather than a sudden increase in transmission alone.

Officials stressed the need to expand discreet testing services, including community-based testing centers and self-testing kits.

They added that existing treatment hubs, including Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, the CHSO, private hospitals, and community wellness centers, remain capable of handling current cases but emphasized that sustained regional cooperation and expanded prevention programs are necessary as the caseload evolves.