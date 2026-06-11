Baguio health officials urge vigilance despite drop in dengue cases

CESU data showed 196 dengue cases were recorded from January to May 2026, significantly lower than the more than 300 cases reported during the same period in 2025.

Health officials, however, said they still expect a possible increase in cases in the coming weeks, making continued vigilance necessary.

To prevent a resurgence of dengue, Zika virus, and chikungunya, the city government is strengthening its anti-mosquito campaign under the National Aedes-Borne Viral Diseases Prevention and Control Program.

Meanwhile, data from the Municipal Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (MESU) of Tuba, Benguet, showed an increase in dengue cases in the municipality.

MESU recorded 33 dengue cases from January 4 to June 6, 2026, marking a 14-percent increase from the 29 cases reported during the same period last year.

Areas with the highest number of infections were Camp 4 with 16 cases, Taloy Sur with four cases, and Camp 3 and Poblacion with three cases each.

Health officials stressed that dengue is preventable through consistent community action. They advised residents to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying containers that collect water, regularly scrubbing water storage units, keeping surroundings dry, and ensuring that all water storage containers are properly covered.

The public was also advised to seek immediate medical consultation if they or their family members experience symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, or skin rashes.