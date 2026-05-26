DOH Central Luzon takes part in International AIDS Candlelight Memorial 2026

With the theme “We Remember, We Rise, We Lead! Maging Protektado Laban sa HIV!” the event showed employees and officials from DOH lighted candles and laid them down at a red ribbon that symbolizes AIDS.

DOH stated that the event does not only commemorate the people who is living and has perished due to the HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and the AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), but also a reminder to unite and end the stigma, provide proper knowledge, and encourage each and everyone to be responsible and protected against HIV.

Meanwhile, Central Luzon logged over 14,000 cumulative confirmed HIV/ AIDS cases, ranking among the top three regions with the highest infection rates in the Philippines.

Alarmingly, about 30% of these cases are among young people aged 15 to 24, with sexual contact acting as the primary mode of transmission.

The region consistently logs the third-highest number of newly confirmed HIV infections nationwide, trailing only the National Capital Region (NCR) and CALABARZON.

In the most recent national data from the DOH, Central Luzon accounts for about 12% of the quarterly new cases in the country, recording around 550+ new cases in a single quarter.

The virus is heavily impacting the youth and working-class populations, with roughly 47% of new diagnoses occur in the 25 to 34 age bracket, while 33% are among individuals aged 15 to 24.

Over 90% of all new HIV cases in the region and across the country are acquired through sexual contact (predominantly among men who have sex with men and transgender women), with other routes such as mother-to-child transmission and sharing of infected needles account for less than 1%.