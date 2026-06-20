AFP, US conclude maritime drills; PH Navy joins RIMPAC exercises

Meanwhile, USINDOPACOM contributed the USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC-1141), USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC-1145), a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, and personnel from the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment.

Over the six-day activity, participating forces conducted a series of maritime interoperability exercises, including Search and Rescue (SAR), Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS), Communication Exercises (COMMEX), Division Tactics/Officer of the Watch (DIVTACS/OOW) maneuvers, Photo Exercise (PHOTEX), and a Joint Fires Rehearsal.

The AFP said the successful conduct of the MCA highlights the enduring commitment of the Philippines and the United States to strengthen maritime cooperation, enhance maritime domain awareness, and reaffirm support for a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Navy (PN) said on Saturday that its guided-missile frigate, the BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-06), along with vessels from other nations participating in the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercises, successfully conducted an air defense exercise while en route to Hawaii on June 18.

Aside from the BRP Miguel Malvar, participating vessels included the Republic of Singapore Navy frigate RSS Steadfast (RSS-70), the Italian Navy multipurpose surface combatant ITS Giovanni delle Bande Nere (P-434), and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Kongo (DDG-173).

During the exercise, participating ships tested their respective air defense systems by engaging an unmanned aerial vehicle target launched from JS Kongo, which acted as a simulated low-flying hostile aircraft.

“Such training enables the participating navies to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures while enhancing integration among partner navies,” the PN said.

This year’s RIMPAC exercises will be held in Hawaiian waters from June 24 to July 31.