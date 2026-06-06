Philippine Navy sends off Naval Task Group 84 for RIMPAC 2026

It was attended by the Flag Officer In Command, Vice Admiral Jose Ma Ambrosio Q Ezpeleta PN, together with members of the crew, support personnel, and distinguished guests which marked the commencement of the contingent's deployment to the multinational maritime exercise.

"This ceremony is important since our last ship deployment to RIMPAC dates back to 2022. As such, our return to this multinational activity highlights our commitment to becoming a ‘credible partner’ under our SAIL Plan 2040 vision. We likewise strengthen maritime cooperation with partner nations and navies in order to continue advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Vice Admiral Ezpeleta.

Representing the PN in this year's exercise is BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG6), with a contingent composed of PN personnel who will participate in a series of professional exchanges and operational activities alongside naval forces from participating nations.

This year’s exercise likewise marks the inaugural participation of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in RIMPAC, highlighting strengthened inter-agency maritime cooperation and a more integrated Philippine representation in multinational maritime engagements.

During the ceremony, Vice Admiral Ezpeleta emphasized the importance of professionalism, discipline, and excellence in representing the country and the PN throughout the exercise.

"I trust that every sailor and marine who will embark on this mission will demonstrate excellence and a forward-looking mindset in everything that you will do – epitomizing a new era of maritime capability for the Philippines," he expressed.

The deployment of PN assets and personnel forms part of the Navy's continuing efforts to enhance interoperability, strengthen maritime partnerships, and improve operational capabilities through realistic and complex training environments.