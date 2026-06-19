Philippine tuna catch reaches 230,347 MT

The official estimate was approved during the 18th Philippine Tuna Statistics (PTUNASTAT) Annual Catch Estimates Review Workshop in Puerto Princesa City, where government agencies and international fisheries specialists validated national tuna production data.

The figures will be submitted to the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission to support regional stock assessments and fisheries management programs.

Skipjack tuna accounted for more than 58 percent of the total catch, followed by yellowfin at about 39 percent.

On the other hand, Bigeye tuna contributed roughly 3 percent, while albacore represented less than 1 percent of total production.

Purse seine vessels remained the largest source of tuna landings, contributing more than 46 percent of the national catch.

The review consolidated data from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), regional fisheries offices and industry groups to produce the country’s official tuna statistics.

Region 12 emerged as the top tuna-producing area, posting the highest volume of landings nationwide.