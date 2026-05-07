CNPF braces for MidEast risks despite Q1 growth

Deeply grateful

“We are deeply grateful to be able to deliver decent results in 1Q26. It has not been an easy environment, especially for the Filipino household.”

“This is why we widened our value for money offerings, leaned into convenience, and worked to keep our products accessible during the quarter. We are humbled that in these difficult times, our consumers continue to reach for our brands,” Manapat said.

Rising input costs, however, continued to weigh on margins. Gross margin narrowed by 100 basis points to 25.1 percent, although foreign exchange gains from the company’s dollar-denominated export revenues helped cushion the impact. Operating margins still expanded by 20 basis points to 11.9 percent.

Net profit growth was likewise tempered by a higher effective tax rate of 19.4 percent, up from 15.6 percent a year earlier, following the expiration of certain tax incentives.

Continue placing long-term investments

Despite the uncertain global environment, Manapat said the company will continue placing long-term investments while cushioning the impact of volatility through tighter controls on discretionary spending, scenario-based planning, and careful pricing adjustments to balance affordability with rising costs.