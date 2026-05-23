BFAR grants fiber boats for tuna fishing

TACLOBAN CITY — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Eastern Visayas has awarded commercial fishing vessels and support equipment to four fisherfolk associations in Northern Samar to boost tuna fishing operations in the Pacific Ocean.

The assistance, turned over on Friday, includes a 62-foot fiberglass reinforced plastic handline fishing mother boat, auxiliary boats, and fishing gear for each association, with a total value of P42.7 million.

“These are not just motorboats, they are the symbol of hope for a brighter future,” said Paul Jerec Endriano, president of the Barangay Talolora CFLC Fisherfolk Association of Palapag, one of the beneficiaries, during the turnover ceremony.