BFAR grants fiber boats for tuna fishing

TACLOBAN CITY — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Eastern Visayas has awarded commercial fishing vessels and support equipment to four fisherfolk associations in Northern Samar to boost tuna fishing operations in the Pacific Ocean.
The assistance, turned over on Friday, includes a 62-foot fiberglass reinforced plastic handline fishing mother boat, auxiliary boats, and fishing gear for each association, with a total value of P42.7 million.
“These are not just motorboats, they are the symbol of hope for a brighter future,” said Paul Jerec Endriano, president of the Barangay Talolora CFLC Fisherfolk Association of Palapag, one of the beneficiaries, during the turnover ceremony.
The other recipient groups were the Mapanas Pacific Town Fisherfolk Association, the Lapinig Deep Sea Fishing Association, and the Barangay Mualbual Bangkulis Fisherfolk Association of Laoang.
BFAR Eastern Visayas Regional director Dominador Maputol said the distribution was made possible through the agency’s Tuna Development Program and Capacitating Municipal Fisherfolk Program.
Maputol reminded beneficiaries to properly maintain the vessels and emphasized unity and responsible use of the equipment to ensure long-term benefits for fishing communities.
The coastal towns involved are known for rich Pacific tuna waters, particularly yellowfin and skipjack species, with past catches reportedly exceeding 250 kilograms per fish.
Authorities estimate that waters off the eastern seaboard of Northern Samar yield around 600 tons of tuna annually.