IRONMAN double-header lights up Subic

SUBIC BAY — The country’s triathlon capital is primed for an explosive weekend of racing Sunday here as a stellar influx of international participants slug it out with the finest local talent in the Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines and the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay.
This year’s edition carries historic weight, marking the 10th anniversary of the 70.3 distance (1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21km run) and the fifth staging of the full-distance IRONMAN (3.8km swim, 180km bike, and a full 42km marathon run) where more than a thousand athletes representing 45 countries brace for a thrilling duel against the elements, challenged by Subic’s legendary, world-class course.
Maintained in pristine, championship-ready condition year-round, the venue serves as the ultimate arena for both seasoned veterans and hungry newcomers. It stands as a testament to the region’s enduring legacy as the heart of Philippine triathlon.
Though recent rains have dampened the course, the wet weather has hardly stifled the interest of the participants. Instead, the forecast has ignited a spirit of dogged determination among all entries, each eager to push through the slick conditions and make their claim for triathlon glory.
Organizers have actively encouraged athletes not to let the rainy weather affect their spirits. The collective focus remains locked on overcoming the elements, managing the slick pacing, and ultimately reaching the historic finish line.
The event marks a monumental milestone for the sport in the region. Princess Galura, president and managing director of organizing Sunrise Events Inc., spoke proudly of their enduring partnership with Century Tuna, which began with smaller triathlons in the late 2000s and evolved into a world-class powerhouse.
“Our battle cry has been ‘Be an IRONMAN in your own country,’ and that’s what we’ve been putting up year-in, year-out,” Galura said. She emphasized the unmatched, emotional experience of racing with the fierce support of family and friends lining the course.
Adding immense star power and prestige to this landmark edition is five-time IRONMAN world champion Craig Alexander. The legendary triathlete, who ruled the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic back in 2016, is back to provide invaluable inspiration to the entire field.
“I think the most important thing is mindset. Be happy to be out there,” Alexander said.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but I think that’s what attracts most of us to the sport. It’s not easy. We have to dig deep sometimes in the race.”
He also offered a grounding piece of advice specifically tailored for the beginners and first-timers looking to conquer the course.