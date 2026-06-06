IRONMAN double-header lights up Subic

The event marks a monumental milestone for the sport in the region. Princess Galura, president and managing director of organizing Sunrise Events Inc., spoke proudly of their enduring partnership with Century Tuna, which began with smaller triathlons in the late 2000s and evolved into a world-class powerhouse.

“Our battle cry has been ‘Be an IRONMAN in your own country,’ and that’s what we’ve been putting up year-in, year-out,” Galura said. She emphasized the unmatched, emotional experience of racing with the fierce support of family and friends lining the course.

Adding immense star power and prestige to this landmark edition is five-time IRONMAN world champion Craig Alexander. The legendary triathlete, who ruled the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic back in 2016, is back to provide invaluable inspiration to the entire field.

“I think the most important thing is mindset. Be happy to be out there,” Alexander said.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but I think that’s what attracts most of us to the sport. It’s not easy. We have to dig deep sometimes in the race.”

He also offered a grounding piece of advice specifically tailored for the beginners and first-timers looking to conquer the course.