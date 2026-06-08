Ramo survives 12-hour ordeal, conquers full IRONMAN

It was a showcase in pacing and pure, unadulterated grit. Ramo proved she possesses not just the elite skill to compete, but the legendary staying power required to survive the punishing 3.8km swim, 180km bike and grueling 42.2km marathon that separates true contenders from pretenders.

Two years after ruling the IRONMAN 70.3 circuit at the country’s triathlon capital, the Lanao del Norte native boldly stepped up to the ultimate challenge. Facing double the distance and double the agony, the 33-year-old emerged on top once again.

"The entire experience was overwhelming. It forces you to realize that the human body is capable of moving and performing for that long and that far. It was truly amazing," a spent but radiant Ramo said after weathering the storm.

It took Ramo exactly half a day — 12 hours, three minutes, and 45 seconds of absolute grit and spunk — to conquer the course. She set a relentless tone with a 1:06:19 swim, tackled the slick, wind-swept bike segment in 6:28:54, and then unleashed a tremendous display of willpower in the closing marathon.