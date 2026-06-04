Side events to spice up IM 70.3

As Subic Bay braces for a massive double-header — featuring the milestone 10th Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay and the grueling full-distance fifth IRONMAN Philippines — organizers have lined up a high-octane, weekend-long festival. This series of side events is meticulously designed to serve as a vibrant, high-energy appetizer, spicing up the atmosphere and priming the community for the main course on Sunday.
But before the ultimate drama unfolds, a series of dynamic side events will set the weekend ablaze, ensuring everyone from absolute beginners to the youngest athletes can taste the magic of multisport.
The energy builds early on Friday with the Sun Life Underpants Run. Striking the perfect balance between fitness, fun and charity, this colorful dash injects a dose of pure, high-spirited camaraderie into Subic Bay, shaking off the pre-race jitters for athletes and spectators alike.
The momentum intensifies on Saturday as the future stars of the sport take over in the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Triathlon and Kids’ Run. Giving the youth their own chance to experience the thrill of crossing a world-class finish line, the junior event electrifies the venue with raw inspiration and family-centric support.
Also on Sunday, adults looking for a rapid-fire challenge have the Birch Tree Adult Boost Sunrise Sprint.