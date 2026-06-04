Side events to spice up IM 70.3

But before the ultimate drama unfolds, a series of dynamic side events will set the weekend ablaze, ensuring everyone from absolute beginners to the youngest athletes can taste the magic of multisport.

The energy builds early on Friday with the Sun Life Underpants Run. Striking the perfect balance between fitness, fun and charity, this colorful dash injects a dose of pure, high-spirited camaraderie into Subic Bay, shaking off the pre-race jitters for athletes and spectators alike.