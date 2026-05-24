IRONMAN, IM 70.3 Subic set to ignite triathlon capital

The absolute pinnacle of endurance racing takes center stage on 7 June as the highly anticipated Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines and the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay unleash a massive, double-header multisport spectacle.
Regarded unchallenged as the triathlon capital of the Philippines, Subic Bay is bracing for an explosive weekend of racing where a record-breaking influx of international participants will clash with the best of local talent.
Athletes from all corners of the globe are locked in for a thrilling duel against the elements, uniquely challenged by Subic’s legendary, world-class course. Maintained in pristine, championship-ready condition year-round, the venue serves as the ultimate arena for both seasoned veterans and hungry newcomers.
The grueling battlefield begins with a calm but tactical swim leg in the protected waters of Subic Bay. From there, athletes will transition into a powerhouse bike segment along the sweeping, paved surfaces of Tipo Road and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, before concluding with an electric, tree-lined run course through the golf course, where spectators and families create an unmatched finish-line atmosphere.
This blockbuster weekend, organized by Sunrise Events Inc., offers a comprehensive array of distances tailored to every tier of athlete.
Competitors can take on the ultimate challenge of the grueling IRONMAN PH — comprising a 3.8km swim, 180km bike and a full 42.2km marathon run — or opt for the prestigious IM 70.3 Subic Bay, consisting of a 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1km half-marathon.
Beyond the marquee individual and relay categories, the festival caters to absolute beginners and speed athletes alike. The Birch Tree Adult Boost Sunrise Sprint (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) offers an accessible comeback route or a lightning-fast sprint platform, while the newly introduced Super Sprint (400m swim, 10km bike, 2.5km run) provides the perfect introductory gateway into multisport racing.