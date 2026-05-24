IRONMAN, IM 70.3 Subic set to ignite triathlon capital

The absolute pinnacle of endurance racing takes center stage on 7 June as the highly anticipated Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines and the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay unleash a massive, double-header multisport spectacle.

Regarded unchallenged as the triathlon capital of the Philippines, Subic Bay is bracing for an explosive weekend of racing where a record-breaking influx of international participants will clash with the best of local talent.

Athletes from all corners of the globe are locked in for a thrilling duel against the elements, uniquely challenged by Subic’s legendary, world-class course. Maintained in pristine, championship-ready condition year-round, the venue serves as the ultimate arena for both seasoned veterans and hungry newcomers.