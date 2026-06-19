Philippine, Australian armies conclude Exercise ‘Kasangga’ 2026

The Philippine Army and the Australian Army concluded the Philippines-Australia Army-to-Army Exercise (PAAAE) “Kasangga” 2026-1 during a closing ceremony on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Camp Elias Angeles in San Jose, Pili, Camarines Sur. Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Efren F. Morados served as keynote speaker and highlighted how the exercise advanced the shared regional objectives of the Philippines and Australia by enhancing their ability to protect, deploy, sustain and employ combat power across multiple domains.
“We train not only to improve individual and unit proficiency, but also to strengthen our capacity to operate as an integrated force,” Morados said.
Around 300 Philippine Army personnel from the 83rd Infantry Battalion, 9th Division Training School, 565th Engineer Construction Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Battalion and 21st Cavalry Company participated in the bilateral exercise. About 90 delegates from the Australian Army also took part.
The Philippine Air Force and the Philippine Navy likewise marked their first participation in the exercise, expanding the representation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' major service units.
Morados said the Philippine Army, together with local and international stakeholders and coalition partners, continues to strengthen its collective ability to deter aggression, respond to crises and contribute to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.