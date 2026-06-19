Philippine, Australian armies conclude Exercise ‘Kasangga’ 2026

The Philippine Army and the Australian Army concluded the Philippines-Australia Army-to-Army Exercise (PAAAE) “Kasangga” 2026-1 during a closing ceremony on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Camp Elias Angeles in San Jose, Pili, Camarines Sur. Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Efren F. Morados served as keynote speaker and highlighted how the exercise advanced the shared regional objectives of the Philippines and Australia by enhancing their ability to protect, deploy, sustain and employ combat power across multiple domains.

“We train not only to improve individual and unit proficiency, but also to strengthen our capacity to operate as an integrated force,” Morados said.