Philippine, Australian troops intensify drills in KASANGGA 2026-1

The exercise aims to strengthen interoperability between the two armies while enhancing operational readiness across various combat and support functions.

Among the activities conducted were demolitions range training exercises designed to improve the safe handling, placement and detonation of explosive charges for breaching and obstacle-clearing operations.

Philippine Army and Australian Army personnel also carried out armor operations training and advanced marksmanship exercises at the Magtuto Firing Range in Barangay Carolina, Naga City.

Additional training activities included jungle operations practical exercises, map theory sessions, command and control communications exercises using Blue Force Tracking systems, mortar gunnery and weapons training, Force Training Unit activities, and Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3).

Military officials said the exercise provides participants with opportunities to exchange knowledge and develop a deeper understanding of each other's tactics, techniques and procedures.

KASANGGA, which means “ally” or “partner” in Filipino, is a regular bilateral military exercise between the Philippine Army and the Australian Army.

The training is also aligned with the Philippine Army's ongoing transition toward External Security Operations, which focuses on enhancing the military's capability to address external defense challenges while maintaining regional security cooperation.

Officials said the exercise continues to serve as an important platform for strengthening defense ties and improving coordination between the armed forces of both countries.