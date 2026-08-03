The Philippine Army (PA) on Monday announced the successful conclusion of Exercise Carabaroo 2026, held at the Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, on 29 July.
During the closing ceremony, the PA's 120-member contingent joined counterparts from the Australian Army and the U.S. Marine Corps after completing a series of combined military exercises.
The highlight of the training was a combined defensive live-fire exercise, demonstrating the Philippine and Australian armies' interoperability in conducting coordinated firepower and maneuver operations against simulated enemy attacks.
Other major activities included close-quarters battle drills, K-9 operations, assault operations and trilateral mortar live-fire exercises with the U.S. Marine Corps.
The exercise enhanced combined-arms interoperability between the Philippine and Australian armies and underscored the two countries' strategic partnership in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Hosted by the Darwin-based 1st Brigade of the Australian Army, Exercise Carabaroo also supports the Philippine Army's capability development and its continuing transition toward external security operations.