The highlight of the training was a combined defensive live-fire exercise, demonstrating the Philippine and Australian armies' interoperability in conducting coordinated firepower and maneuver operations against simulated enemy attacks.

Other major activities included close-quarters battle drills, K-9 operations, assault operations and trilateral mortar live-fire exercises with the U.S. Marine Corps.

The exercise enhanced combined-arms interoperability between the Philippine and Australian armies and underscored the two countries' strategic partnership in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Hosted by the Darwin-based 1st Brigade of the Australian Army, Exercise Carabaroo also supports the Philippine Army's capability development and its continuing transition toward external security operations.