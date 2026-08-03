Former Senator Cynthia Villar was recognized as CEO of the Year for Humanitarian and Entrepreneurship during the 2026 Philippine Social Media Awards, honoring her leadership in humanitarian service, environmental advocacy, and sustainable community development.

The award recognized Villar's work as managing director of the Villar Foundation, which has spearheaded programs on environmental protection, sustainable agriculture, livelihood generation, education, and community empowerment. According to the foundation, these initiatives have benefited communities in Las Piñas and other parts of the country.

Senator Camille Villar accepted the award on behalf of the former senator during the ceremony.