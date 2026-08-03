Former Senator Cynthia Villar was recognized as CEO of the Year for Humanitarian and Entrepreneurship during the 2026 Philippine Social Media Awards, honoring her leadership in humanitarian service, environmental advocacy, and sustainable community development.
The award recognized Villar's work as managing director of the Villar Foundation, which has spearheaded programs on environmental protection, sustainable agriculture, livelihood generation, education, and community empowerment. According to the foundation, these initiatives have benefited communities in Las Piñas and other parts of the country.
Senator Camille Villar accepted the award on behalf of the former senator during the ceremony.
The Villar Children's Farm also received the Star Brand – Innovative Recreational Children's Farm award for its concept of combining recreation, education, and environmental awareness for children and families.
Located in Las Piñas City, the Villar Children's Farm features interactive animal encounters, outdoor play areas, sports facilities, a swimming pool, dining areas, and event spaces. It also offers visitors hands-on learning experiences in agriculture and environmental conservation.
In her acceptance speech, Camille Villar thanked the organizers for the recognition and reaffirmed the Villar family's commitment to programs that promote sustainable development and improve the quality of life of Filipino communities.
"These awards inspire us to continue creating programs that empower communities, promote environmental stewardship, and provide opportunities for Filipino families. We dedicate these recognitions to everyone who has supported the Villar Foundation's mission through the years," she said.
According to the Villar Foundation, it has implemented initiatives over the years in urban gardening, waste management, livelihood development, agriculture, education, and environmental conservation, benefiting thousands of Filipino families nationwide.
The foundation said the awards reflect its continuing efforts to address community needs through sustainable programs and initiatives.