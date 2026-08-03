TACLOBAN CITY — The leadership of the House of Representatives is "very happy" with the performance of the prosecution panel in the ongoing impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.
House Assistant Majority Leader and Tingog Party-list Rep. Jude Acidre said in an interview over the weekend that the prosecution team entered the impeachment trial prepared and focused.
"We are very happy with the performance of the prosecution team," Acidre said.
However, he reminded the public that the impeachment trial should not be viewed as a spectacle for either the prosecution or the defense.
"This is about us as a people. This is about our ability to hold our highest officials accountable," he said.
Acidre also urged the public to look beyond the personalities involved and instead focus on the proceedings, particularly as issues affecting democracy are being deliberated.