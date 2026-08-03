TACLOBAN CITY — The leadership of the House of Representatives is "very happy" with the performance of the prosecution panel in the ongoing impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

House Assistant Majority Leader and Tingog Party-list Rep. Jude Acidre said in an interview over the weekend that the prosecution team entered the impeachment trial prepared and focused.

"We are very happy with the performance of the prosecution team," Acidre said.