Los Baños launches Rizal Classrooms of the Future

The initiative was unveiled at Los Baños Central Elementary School under the leadership of Mayor Neil Andrew N. Nocon, alongside local officials, education leaders, and partners from government, academia, and the private sector.

Mayor Nocon said the program was inspired by learners enrolled in the ARAL Program and seeks to improve literacy, critical thinking, innovation, and values formation through the responsible use of technology.

"The inspiration behind RCOF are the kids enrolled in the ARAL Program. We equip them with tablets to enhance the educational landscape in Los Baños and replicate this in Laguna with the help of our partners," he said.

Officials stressed that RCOF is primarily a literacy initiative rather than a technology program, using digital tools only when they enhance learning while promoting the ideals of Dr. Jose Rizal, including lifelong learning, scientific curiosity, civic responsibility, and nation-building.

The launch featured the ceremonial turnover of Rizal Tablets, a demonstration of the interactive learning environment, and messages of support from the Department of Education, the University of the Philippines Los Baños, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Los Baños, and other partners.

A keynote video message from Sen. Paolo Benigno "Bam" Aquino IV described the initiative as an innovative response to challenges in the education sector and highlighted the role of technology in preparing Filipino learners for the future.

The municipality said the Rizal Classrooms of the Future aim to develop a new generation of readers, critical thinkers, innovators, and responsible citizens who embody Rizal's ideals and contribute to nation-building.