Gov’t launches literacy drive for 6.8 million young learners

“Through the support of President Bongbong Marcos and our partners, we are making sure that every child has a better chance to learn. Hindi hihinto ang pamahalaan at ating mga partners, hindi magpapahinga ang serbisyo. Hindi tayo susuko sa paghahatid ng pagkakataon para sa bawat batang Pilipino,” Angara said.

Results of the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) 2024 Functional Literacy, Education and Mass Media Survey showed that while 93.1 percent of Filipinos aged 10 to 64 were basically literate, only 70.8 percent were functionally literate, meaning they could read, write, compute, and comprehend information.

The survey estimated that nearly 25 million Filipinos in the age group lacked functional literacy skills.

Under the program, learners from Kindergarten to Grade 3 will receive age-appropriate storybooks designed to strengthen reading comprehension and support early cognitive development. The books were donated by publishing and education partners, while DepEd financed their printing and nationwide reproduction.

The Office of the President, through the Office of the Executive Secretary’s Socio-Civic Projects Fund, is also distributing school bags containing notebooks, workbooks, crayons, pencil cases, and other learning materials to public school students.

During the visit, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspected a demonstration of tablet-assisted learning involving devices distributed by the San Juan City government to its 13,000 public school students.

City officials said all classrooms in San Juan’s public schools are equipped with fiber-optic internet connections and smart televisions, while students’ households also have internet access under the city’s education program.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said the city has invested heavily in digital learning and other education initiatives, including free uniforms, school shoes, emergency go-bags, educational assistance, and support programs for teachers.

“These efforts have helped pave the way for San Juan to be recognized as number one among all highly urbanized cities in the Philippines in terms of functional literacy rate by the Philippine Statistics Authority, with a rating of 95 percent,” Zamora said.

Marcos also met with 105 beneficiaries of the Bagong Pilipinas Presidential Merit Scholarship Program from San Juan City. According to city officials, each scholar will receive P20,000 in educational assistance from the national government.

The President later led the ceremonial distribution of school bags, learning supplies, and tablets to public school students.

“Kailangan talaga na ang edukasyon ay pagandahin natin para sa ating mga kabataan. Tinutugunan natin, binibigyan natin ng diin na pagandahin ang educational system,” Marcos said during the event.

The nationwide distribution of storybooks and learning materials began this week in Rizal, Cebu, and Davao Oriental and will continue in other parts of the country as classes resume.