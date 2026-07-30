The bank said gross income rose 11.6 percent to P33.91 billion, driven by an 18.2 percent increase in net interest income as loan growth and improved funding efficiency lifted its net interest margin to 5.1 percent. Continued cost discipline also lowered RCBC's cost-to-income ratio to 53.6 percent.

Total loans expanded 9 percent to P806 billion, led by the consumer segment, which surged 22 percent to P402.4 billion. RCBC said the growth reflected its investments in data analytics and strategic partnerships that supported targeted customer acquisition, while it continued to pursue selective portfolio expansion through prudent underwriting and disciplined risk management.

The bank's total assets reached P1.41 trillion, while total capital increased to P150.84 billion, resulting in a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 13.4 percent, comfortably above regulatory minimums. Total deposits likewise grew to P1.06 trillion, providing the bank with a stable funding base.

"We are navigating a complex and shifting macroeconomic landscape," RCBC President and Chief Executive Officer Reggie Cariaso said.

"However, we have been building up our defenses, strengthening our balance sheet, and pursuing measured portfolio growth to protect, scale, and elevate the strong franchise that is RCBC."

RCBC also highlighted initiatives to strengthen its digital payments ecosystem, including its MySSS Mastercard Debit and ID Card project, the RCBC DiskarTech platform, and the country's first interoperable automated fare collection system based on global EMV standards for LRT-2, developed in partnership with the Department of Transportation, the Light Rail Transit Authority, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Visa.