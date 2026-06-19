Rizal legacy powers new learning program

Municipal and DepEd officials emphasized the initiative’s alignment with national education priorities, with Vice Mayor Marlo PJ A. Alipon affirming full support from the Sangguniang Bayan for programs that invest in the youth. DepEd Los Baños also noted its large learner base and continued focus on improving educational outcomes.

Partners from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry–Los Baños, the Impact Solutions Institute of the Philippines, and the University of the Philippines Los Baños expressed support for the program, highlighting its potential to address literacy gaps and prepare students for future challenges. The National Historical Commission of the Philippines also noted the symbolic timing of the launch, which coincides with Rizal’s birthday and the 70th anniversary of the Rizal Law.

Mayor Nocon said the RCOF initiative was inspired by learners under the ARAL Program and aims to strengthen literacy, critical thinking, innovation, and values formation. He stressed that while the program uses technology such as tablets and digital tools, its core purpose is education reform grounded in Rizal’s ideals.