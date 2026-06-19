Laoag City distributes ambulances, e-bikes, rescue equipment during 61st Charter Day celebration

The city government also unveiled two ambulances and two Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances, making Laoag the first local government unit in Ilocos Norte to acquire ALS-equipped emergency vehicles for medical response operations.

To strengthen disaster response and public service delivery, the city government also turned over two coaster vehicles, one pickup truck, and four rescue boats.

Other assistance included 12 negosyo carts, 83 tents for members of tricycle operators and drivers associations (TODA), 35 shredders, five pulverizers, and five generator sets.

Farm inputs and agricultural assistance were likewise distributed to farmers, fisherfolk, organizations, and other beneficiary groups as part of the city’s continuing support for the agriculture sector.

City officials said the equipment and assistance packages form part of the local government’s efforts to further improve public services and support economic development in Laoag City.

The turnover ceremony was attended by Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos, Laoag City Mayor James Bryan Alcid, city officials, members of the Liga ng mga Barangay, representatives from various sectors, and city government employees.

The distribution of equipment and assistance highlighted the city’s commitment to enhancing healthcare, disaster preparedness, livelihood opportunities, and agricultural productivity as Laoag marked another year of local governance and development.