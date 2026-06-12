Iligan balances quake aid, charter day prep

The 12-member team, composed of representatives from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-10, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, Bureau of Fire Protection, and several local DRRM offices, was tasked to assist the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC-12) in assessing damage and identifying urgent needs in affected areas, including General Santos City.

Before deployment, OCD-10 Regional Director Antonio Sugarol stressed the need for accurate and timely data to guide government response and recovery efforts.

Tubod Mayor Dionisio Cabahug Jr., who approved the mission, expressed support for the responders, saying: “Let us extend a hand sa atong mga kaigsuonan sa General Santos City. Amping mo among mga rescuers.”

Iligan prepares

for 76th Charter Day

Back in Iligan, preparations are underway for the city’s 76th Charter Day celebration, themed “Iligan @76: Kabilin, Kagawasan, ug Kaugmaon” (Heritage, Freedom and Future).

The month-long celebration, part of the city’s Grand Triple Day, will feature civic activities, food crawls, night markets, cultural performances, and creative showcases aimed at promoting local businesses and talent.

According to City Treasurer Atty. Laurentino Badelles, this year’s celebration introduces several new activities focused on local heritage.

Among the highlights are the “Habilin” heirloom crochet exhibit, Filipiniana heritage displays, and Kalye Kabilin, a dedicated space showcasing Iligan’s history, arts, and traditions.

Officials said this year’s festivities will focus heavily on local artists and performers, while security agencies have been placed on alert to ensure peaceful celebrations throughout the month-long event.