1,400 Laoag residents receive financial assistance under DSWD program

Around 1,400 residents of Laoag City received financial assistance through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program during payout activities conducted in Metro La Paz and Metro Gabu.
The beneficiaries included individuals seeking assistance for various needs such as medical expenses, burial costs, transportation, and other financial concerns covered under the AICS program.
The distribution of assistance was facilitated through the coordination of the DSWD, the Office of First District Representative Sandro Marcos, and the Laoag City Government.
The AICS program is one of the DSWD’s social welfare interventions aimed at providing immediate financial aid to individuals and families facing crisis situations and urgent needs.
Local officials said the initiative seeks to help residents address expenses related to health, emergencies, and other essential concerns.